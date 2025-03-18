NASA's SpaceX astronaut return went "extraordinarily smoothly," astronomer says When Starliner astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita Williams were launched into space in June 2024, they were planning on an 8-day mission. They have now spent 286 days in space, orbited the Earth more than 4,500 times and traveled more than 121 million miles. Chief astronomer at the Franklin Institute Derrick Pitts and former NASA astronaut Dr. Tom Marshburn describe the mission. CBS News' Mark Strassmann and Bill Harwood report.