CBS News App
Election Results
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Walmart gunman bought gun hours before rampage, wrote a "death note"
Kari Lake files lawsuit in Maricopa County, claims election laws broken
Adidas probing sexual harassment allegations against Ye
Paramedic unknowingly treated her own daughter in deadly crash
Half of Twitter's top advertisers left since Musk takeover, report says
Man allegedly held razor to woman's neck on JetBlue flight
Man missing from Carnival cruise ship rescued by Coast Guard
CDC says it's now tracking a new COVID variant known as XBB
Everything you need to know about gender pronouns at work
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
NASA's Orion capsule entering lunar orbit
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft will arrive in lunar orbit Friday, revolving in the opposite direction of the moon's natural rotation. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca speaks with Bill Harwood about how the mission is going.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On