NASA's Orion capsule entering lunar orbit

NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft will arrive in lunar orbit Friday, revolving in the opposite direction of the moon's natural rotation. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca speaks with Bill Harwood about how the mission is going.
