NASA set to launch $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope on Christmas morning NASA is hoping for its biggest Christmas present yet: the successful launch of the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope, which is set to lift off early Christmas morning. Webb will replace the 31-year-old Hubble Space Telescope as the leading space observatory. Researchers hope it can tell us more about the history of the universe. CBS News senior space analyst Bill Harwood joins CBSN with more.