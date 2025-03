NASA astronauts return to Earth, splashing down off Florida coast The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita Williams landed on Earth on Tuesday, splashing down off the coast of Florida. This ended the Starliner astronauts' mission which lasted over nine months on the International Space Station. CBS News' Bill Harwood, former NASA astronaut Dr. Tom Marshburn, and CBS News' Mark Strassmann break it down.