NASA astronaut Suni Williams says "we don't feel abandoned" in space in response to Trump Contrary to a recent social media post from President Trump, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams says she and crewmate Barry "Butch" Wilmore don't feel "abandoned" in space, despite a mission that's been extended from a little more than one week to more than nine months. John Dickerson spoke to Williams just as the sun was rising over the Earth.