NASA announces "Artemis Team" of astronauts for future moon missions NASA has selected 18 astronauts to begin training for missions to the moon as part of its "Artemis" program. NASA wants to go back to the moon to establish a sustainable presence and prepare for future trips to Mars. Vice President Mike Pence revealed the names of the astronauts Wednesday at the Kennedy Space Center. The first woman and the next man to walk on the lunar surface will come from this group. Mark Strassmann reports on who they are.