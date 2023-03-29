Watch CBS News

Naloxone: "A Dose of Hope" | 60 Minutes Archive

The FDA today approved over-the-counter selling of Naloxone, a landmark move to make the opioid overdose treatment more accessible in the U.S. In 2018, Lesley Stahl reported on the drug's rise in the face of America’s opioid crisis.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.