NAACP demands reforms to end police brutality The NAACP has launched its #WeAreDoneDying campaign in response to the disproportionate number of black lives lost to COVID-19 as well as at the hands of police. The campaign aims to eliminate racial disparities harming the lives of African Americans, and the group also released a list of reforms for police departments nationwide. NAACP President Derrick Johnson joined CBSN to discuss the organization's demands.