MyPillow inventor defends BOGO advertising

Michael Lindell, CEO and inventor of MyPillow, is defending his advertising methods after the Better Business Bureau dropped the pillow maker's company rating from an A+ to an F and revoked its accreditation. Anna Werner reports.
