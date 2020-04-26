Coronavirus Updates
Muslims celebrate Ramadan amid coronavirus restrictions
During the global coronavirus pandemic, many Muslims are finding different ways to celebrate Ramadan at home, but some countries are easing restrictions for the holy month. Imtiaz Tyab reports.
