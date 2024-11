Musk, Ramaswamy details plans for "Department of Government Efficiency" Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal detailing their plans for their "Department of Government Efficiency" and revealing some of the programs they might target. CBS News political reporter Olivia Rinaldi has more on that and the latest on President-elect Donald Trump's defense secretary pick Pete Hegseth.