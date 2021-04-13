Live

Watch CBSN Live

Musicians use music to combat extremism in France

Members of the band "Presteej," Yaya Solale and Mickael Dedji, make it their mission counter extremist rhetoric through their music. The musicians spread messages of love in the wake of the November terror attacks in Paris.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.