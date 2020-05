Musician Mikel Jollett on escaping notorious Synanon cult, finding success and revealing new memoir Only on “CBS This Morning,” frontman of the indie rock band "The Airborne Toxic Event," Mikel Jollett, is talking for the first time at length about being born into an infamous cult and how he's still coming to terms with the repercussions today. His revealing new memoir "Hollywood Park" and new album of the same name are out now.