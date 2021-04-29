Live

Watch CBSN Live

Musician J. Geils dead at 71

John Warren Geils Jr., the guitarist best known as J. Geils, has died. He was the founding member of the rock group bearing his name. Geils was found dead in his home in Groton, Massachusetts. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has the latest.
