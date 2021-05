Music out of Alzheimer's While Alzheimer's may be stealing the memory of 68-year-old Steve Goodwin, he refuses to let the disease steal his music. The cruelest part of the disease was the toll it was taking on the songs he composed for his wife and could no longer remember - until a family friend and professional pianist took note with a rescue mission. Steve Hartman first reported on Goodwin's musical reports last August, and has an update about music that's taken a life of its own.