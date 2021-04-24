Live

Watch CBSN Live

Murder mystery in New York City

Two people have been charged in connection to a gruesome murder in New York City. Police found the body of a 26-year-old man from Connecticut. Magdalena Doris from CBS New York has the latest on the case.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.