Multiple states restricting AI mental health therapy The state of Illinois earlier this month joined Utah and Nevada in restricting the use of artificial intelligence in mental health therapy. Illinois banned its use, specifically mentioning that AI companies cannot provide services to, "diagnose, treat, or improve an individual's mental health or behavioral health" unless they are conducted by a licensed physician. Dr. Gail Salts is an associate professor of psychiatry at the New York Presbyterian Hospital, Weill Cornell School of Medicine. She joined CBS News to discuss AI therapy.