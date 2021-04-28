Movie title sequence: "The Shining" Stanley Kubrick's films are never wasteful, and the director's trademark precision was never more chilling than in his 1980 horror classic. In the brief time of his opening titles (shot at Glacier National Park), he uses soaring cinematography and Wendy Carlos and Rachel Elkind's ethereal synthesizers to paint the isolation and dread of a car venturing up a lonely highway into the mountains. The camera's eye, hovering above like God, watches the driver - so small in the wilderness - head towards his doom.