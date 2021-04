Movie title sequence: "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" Working off of digital scans of actors Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara, the opening of David Fincher's 2011 thriller based on the Stieg Larsson bestseller uses exquisitely dark CGI to evoke corruption, computer hacking, eroticism, murder and - a key plot point - flowers. Title design: Blur Studio/Kellerhouse. Music: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Karen O's cover of Led Zeppelin's propulsive "Immigrant Song."