Movie title sequence: "The Fall" In slow motion, shot in crisp black-and-white, the stylized opening sequence of "The Fall" is enigmatic, as we witness a rescue attempt off a railroad bridge crossing, the details and meaning of which won't be clear until later in the film. Director Tarsem Singh, who edited the opening of his 2006 fantasia, said he wanted the sequence to portray chaos without energy. Title design: Stefan G. Bucher. Music: Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 in A Major.