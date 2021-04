Movie title sequence: "Catch Me If You Can" Con artist Frank Abagnale Jr. used rubber stamps to help fashion new identities for himself, in the 2002 Steven Spielberg romp "Catch Me If You Can." Heavily influenced by 1960s graphic illustrators, title designers Olivier Kuntzel and Florence Deygas used rubber stamps to hand-print figures which were then animated, in what can be seen as a tribute to some of the great '60s title sequences. Music: John Williams.