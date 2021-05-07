Live

Watch CBSN Live

Mountain lion moves in to Hollywood Hills

The foothills of Santa Monica mountains above Los Angeles -- better known as the Hollywood Hills -- are home to the top dogs in the show business and some magnificent cats: mountain lions. Carter Evans tells us they have a cool new neighbor.
