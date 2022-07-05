Watch CBS News

Mother recounts escaping July 4 parade rampage

Adriana Diaz spoke with a mother of three young boys who was at the Highland Park parade with her family when a gunman opened fire. She described running from the gunfire and trying to protect her children from seeing the carnage.
