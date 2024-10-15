Mother of slain Israeli hostage says her faith in people has diminished As the conflict in the Middle East rages on, the parents of 23-year-old Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin are speaking out for the first time since their son's death. Goldberg-Polin was wounded and abducted by Hamas at the Nova Music Festival during the October 7 attacks and was killed by his captors in late August, along with five other hostages, as Israeli troops moved in to save them. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer has more.