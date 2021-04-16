Live

Mother of dead ISIS fighter has new mission

ISIS destroyed Geraldine Henneghien's world, but she refuses to let them do it to others. She spoke with Vladimir Duthiers for the new CBSN Original documentary, "Terror in Brussels: Hiding in Plain Sight."
