Mother-daughter duo of "Dork Diaries" on new edition and messages in series

The original "Dork Diaries: Tales From a Not So Fabulous Life" was released in 2009 and became an instant bestseller. More than a dozen "Dork Diaries" followed. Now, author Rachel Renée Russell and her daughter, Nikki – who illustrates the series – are out with a full-color edition of the first book. They talk to "CBS Mornings" about the new edition, inspiration for the series and the messages they want readers to take away.
