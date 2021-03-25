Live

Mother bear and cub drawing a crowd in Calif.

Residents of Monrovia, Calif. are abuzz after a mother bear and her cub showed up on a neighbor's lawn. Police had to cordon off the street as gawkers gathered to get a look at the two animals. KCBS-TV's Crystal Cruz reports.
