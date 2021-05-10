Live

Watch CBSN Live

Mother accused of stabbing 2 children to death

Police say they have arrested Latarsha Sanders for stabbing her two children to death in their Massachusetts home in what prosecutors are calling "a gruesome, disturbing and heartbreaking crime." CBS Boston's Louisa Moller reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.