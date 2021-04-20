Live

Watch CBSN Live

Morning Rounds: Zika fight, cupping, measles outbreaks

CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook and CBS News medical contributor Dr. Tara Narula join "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share the best products to protect against Zika, and other health news.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.