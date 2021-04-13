Morning Rounds: Zika disease, antibiotics test and restaurant calories The CDC issued new guidelines for doctors caring for pregnant women who may have been exposed to the Zika virus. Doctors in Brazil now say the mosquito borne virus linked to birth defects could also be linked to a rare syndrome that can leave patients almost completely paralyzed for weeks. Also, an experimental test from Duke University researchers could help determine whether patients need antibiotics the next time they're feeling under the weather. Finally, researchers at Tuft University in Boston found 92 percent of popular menu choices at restaurants exceed calorie limits for a single meal. Dr. Holly Phillips and Dr. Tara Narula join “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss all of these topics.