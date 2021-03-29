Live

More women turning to freezing eggs

Though the procedures typically cost tens of thousands of dollars, a growing population of women are electing to have a baby when they are ready, instead of when their bodies are ready. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook reports.
