More than $8 billion given to families and victims of 9/11 attacks A 20th anniversary report from the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund has revealed that more than $8 billion has been paid to victims and families of the terror attacks. Money has been distributed to more than 40,000 individuals so far. Hugh Campbell is a civil litigation attorney and former board member of Trial Lawyers Care, a nonprofit that has helped 9/11 families receive compensation. He joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more.