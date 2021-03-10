Live

More states ease coronavirus restrictions despite warnings from health officials

More states are easing coronavirus restrictions despite health experts warning that moving too quickly could risk another surge in infections. Texas on Wednesday will become the latest state to lift its mask mandates and allow business to return to normal operations. Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health, joins CBSN to discuss the latest.
