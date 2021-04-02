Live

Watch CBSN Live

More coyotes spotted in urban jungle of NYC

There is growing concern over some of New York City’s newest residents: coyotes. Animal experts say the creatures are moving farther into major urban centers. Michelle Miller reports on the efforts to capture the potentially dangerous animals.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.