MoneyWatch: Small businesses on the brink amid COVID pandemic and labor market shortages In MoneyWatch, a new survey conducted by Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices initiative reveals that 79% of small business owners are concerned about the ongoing pandemic while 13% say they have been forced to temporarily close or scale back operations during the pandemic. Joe Wall, national director for Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices, joins CBS News to discuss.