MoneyWatch: Privately insured Americans no longer have to pay for at-home COVID-19 tests Some health insurance providers are requiring members to pay up front for their at-home COVID tests and seek reimbursement later. Others have established networks of preferred pharmacies where members don't have to pay. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Megan Cerullo joins “CBS News Mornings” to discuss this and how to avoid fake tests from online scammers.