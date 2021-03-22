Live

MoneyWatch: General Motors issues more recalls

GM is issuing additional recalls for over 7 million cars due to faulty ignition switches. The company plans to compensate those inflicted by this error; claims from the families of those who died can expect 1 million dollars. Jillian Wagner reports.
