MoneyWatch: Airplane mask mandate expires April 18th in the U.S. Starting April 18, travelers and employees in the U.S. will no longer be required to wear masks on flights. Some European airlines that have already lifted their requirements are facing employee shortages due to sickness and are having to cancel flights. MoneyWatch reporter Megan Cerullo joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the effect of lifting restrictions the U.K.