Mom facing deportation seeks sanctuary at church

A mother who was scheduled to be deported is seeking sanctuary at a Connecticut church. Nury Chavarria is defying orders to return to Guatemala after living in the U.S. for 24 years. Kristi Olds of CBS affiliate WFSB-TV reports.
