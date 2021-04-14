Live

Local Matters: Representative Mo Brooks, Republican who sparked controversy at January 6 Trump rally, emerges as top contender in Alabama Senate Primary

Republicans are fighting to hold onto five open Senate seats in the 2022 midterm elections following a string of retirements, including in the red state of Alabama. So far, two candidates have jumped into the race to replace outgoing GOP Senator Richard Shelby. Representative Mo Brooks, a Republican in the 5th Congressional District, is seen as the top contender after scoring an endorsement from former President Trump. AL.com state political columnist Kyle Whitmire joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the controversial comments the congressman made at a pro-Trump rally before the Capitol riot, and on the scandal that knocked another potential challenger out of the race.
