Mitt Romney to call Donald Trump "a phony, a fraud" Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, is about to make a vicious attack on Donald Trump. “CBS This Morning” obtained excerpts from a speech Romney is giving Thursday at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Romney plans to say, "a person so untrustworthy and dishonest as Hillary Clinton must not become president. But a Trump nomination enables her victory." Dean Reynolds reports.