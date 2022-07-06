Mississippi’s only abortion clinic set to close in a day: CBS News Flash July 6, 2022 Mississippi’s only abortion clinic - at the center of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision - is set to close after a state judge rejected a request to temporarily block a law banning most abortions. The next January 6th hearing, on Tuesday, will focus on "efforts to assemble that mob on the mall," a House select committee member told CBS News. And a 76 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton is expected to fetch as much as $8 million when it’s auctioned by Sotheby’s.