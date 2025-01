Missing IDF soldier's father on Israel-Hamas ceasefire, hostage release deal Ruby Chen, the father of U.S.-Israeli hostage Itay Chen, joins CBS News with more on his hopes for a miracle after a ceasefire deal was announced between Israel and Hamas. The agreement also involves the release of Oct. 7, 2023, hostages. Chen says his family was informed in March that his son was killed in Gaza based on intelligence from the region.