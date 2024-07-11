Watch CBS News

"Miracle" dog found, rescued from cave

Cavers in western Virginia rescued a dog found 40 to 50 feet down in a cave Sunday, wrapping the pup in blankets and improvising a dog harness to haul it out, according to the Associated Press. A local shelter took the dog in.
