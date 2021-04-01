Minibus slides down embankment in New York City

Live

Two people suffered serious injuries when a minibus slid down an embankment near the George Washington Bridge on Tuesday morning. CBS News obtained footage from the accident site that is causing major delays on the Henry Hudson Parkway.
