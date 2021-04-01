Sign Up For Newsletters

N.Y. opens up COVID vaccine to all adults starting April 6

Why questions still linger on the origin of the coronavirus

Fauci warns against potential new COVID-19 surge as cases remain high

90% of all U.S. adults eligible for COVID vaccine by April 19

Pfizer, BioNTech: Vaccine is 91% effective against COVID-19

Video shows alleged smugglers dropping 2 children into U.S.

Property owners and advocates fight to save land from pipeline

Feds drop Trump plan to cut food stamps for 700,000 Americans

Watchdog finds widespread mistreatment of immigrants at ICE facility

Emotional testimony from George Floyd's girlfriend at Chauvin trial

Mini food that you'll want to eat up Japanese YouTube channel "Miniature Space" features someone making tiny food in a tiny kitchen.

