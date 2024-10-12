Watch CBS News

Millions see the northern lights in the U.S.

Most think of the northern lights as a phenomenon often visible in places like Canada, Norway or Iceland. But, tens of millions in the U.S. got a glimpse of the magnificent nature show this week. Jericka Duncan has more.
