Millions of Americans head home from holiday weekend in test of new Real ID compliance Memorial Day weekend was a kickoff for the busy air travel season. TSA expects 18 million passengers will go through its checkpoints through Wednesday. It was also a test for the new Real ID requirements, with 93% of people complying so far. On the roads, AAA projected 39.4 million people would drive to their destination, that's an additional 1 million travelers compared to last year.