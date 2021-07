Millions of Americans face eviction as federal moratorium to end July 31 Millions of Americans face housing eviction as the federal moratorium is set to end on July 31. Congress allocated more than $46 billion in rental assistance, but as of the end of May, only $1.5 billion had been distributed to those in need. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest.