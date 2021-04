Millennial voters talk 2016 election Many millennials will vote for the first time this election. According to a poll by Harvard's Institute of Politics, Hillary Clinton has a big lead among 18- to 29-year-old voters, with 49 percent supporting her. More than half of young voters say they are fearful about the future. Elaine Quijano gathered a group of 18- to 34-year-olds from 12 states to talk about the election.